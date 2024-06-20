 Skip navigation
Saints sign CB Mac McCain, along with S Roderic Teamer, and cut DE Nathan Latu

  
Published June 20, 2024 05:00 PM

The Saints announced the signings of cornerback Mac McCain and safety Roderic Teamer on Thursday.

The move with Teamer was reported earlier in the day before he officially signed his one-year deal.

McCain entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Broncos out of North Carolina A&T. In his rookie season, he played two games with the Eagles and totaled two tackles and one special teams stop in the regular-season finale against the Cowboys.

In 2022, McCain spent 17 weeks of the regular season and the entire postseason on the Eagles’ practice squad. He went to training camp with the Panthers in 2023.

The Saints waived defensive end Nathan Latu in a corresponding move.

Latu signed with the team after going undrafted this spring. He played two seasons at Oklahoma State, and in 14 games last season, Latu totaled 31 tackles and three sacks.

In 2022, Latu played 10 games, and he recorded 14 tackles and four sacks.