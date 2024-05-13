 Skip navigation
Saints sign DL Kendal Vickers

  
Published May 13, 2024 05:25 PM

Defensive lineman Kendal Vickers has found a new home in New Orleans.

The Saints announced Vickers’s signing on Monday afternoon. They also confirmed the previously reported signing of offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.

Vickers appeared in two games and made two tackles for the Bills last season. He played in 25 games for the Raiders over the previous three seasons and recorded 20 tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss while with the AFC West club. Vickers has also spent time in the Canadian Football League.

In addition to the two additions to the roster, the Saints announced that they have waived defensive tackle John Penisini.