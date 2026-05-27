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Saints sign LB Jackson Sirmon

  
Published May 27, 2026 04:58 PM

The newest member of the Saints’ linebacker group is already very familiar with the team’s position coach.

New Orleans announced the signing of Jackson Sirmon to their 53-man roster on Wednesday. Sirmon’s father Peter is the team’s linebackers coach and he was also his son’s coach when the younger Sirmon was playing at Cal in college.

Sirmon signed with the Jets after going undrafted in 2024 and spent the season on the practice squad. He appeared in one game last season and had one tackle on special teams.

The Saints waived cornerback Jeremiah McClendon to create space for Sirmon on the roster. McClendon signed after going undrafted last month.