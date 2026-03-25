 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_devito_260324.jpg
DeVito becomes Maye’s backup quarterback
nbc_pft_opoyodds_260324.jpg
Gibbs the early favorite for OPOY
nbc_pft_pittmanrodgers_260324.jpg
Pittman Jr. on Rodgers: I think he wants to play

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_devito_260324.jpg
DeVito becomes Maye’s backup quarterback
nbc_pft_opoyodds_260324.jpg
Gibbs the early favorite for OPOY
nbc_pft_pittmanrodgers_260324.jpg
Pittman Jr. on Rodgers: I think he wants to play

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints sign QB Zach Wilson

  
Published March 24, 2026 10:20 PM

The well-traveled Zach Wilson will be traveling to the NFC for the first time.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football reports that the Saints will sign Wilson to a free-agent deal.

Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, started 13 games as a rookie and nine in 2022. Supplanted by Aaron Rodgers in 2023, a Week 1 torn Achilles for Rodgers threw Wilson back into the fray; Wilson ultimately appeared in 12 games that year, with 11 starts.

In 2024, Wilson served as a backup to Bo Nix in Denver, after being traded by the Jets to the Broncos. Wilson didn’t play at all that year.

He signed a free-agent deal with the Dolphins in 2025. He appeared in four games with no starts. After Tua Tagovailoa was benched, rookie Quinn Ewers was elevated to the first string.

Wilson joins Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler on the depth chart. Shough became the clear starter in 2025, given his performances after he replaced Rattler as the team’s starting quarterback.