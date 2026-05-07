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Saints sign undrafted rookie DL Zxavian Harris

  
Published May 7, 2026 04:44 PM

The Saints added another undrafted rookie to their 90-man roster on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Zxavian Harris is the newest addition in New Orleans. The Saints signed 10 other undrafted free agents recently and the team will hold its rookie minicamp this weekend.

Harris is not expected to take part in any on-field work during that session. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that he is still recovering from March foot surgery.

The foot issue helps explain why Harris went undrafted despite being projected as a mid-round pick. He had 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception to wrap up a four-year run at Ole Miss that was marred by a pair of arrests that may have also contributed to teams passing him over last month.