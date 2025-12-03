 Skip navigation
Saints sign WR Dante Pettis, OL William Sherman to 53-man roster

  
Published December 3, 2025 11:48 AM

The Saints waived a pair of players on Tuesday and they filled those open spots on Wednesday.

They announced that they have signed wide receiver Dante Pettis and offensive lineman William Sherman to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Wide receiver Kevin Austin and tackle Barry Wesley were let go on Tuesday.

Pettis used up his three elevations from the practice squad in the team’s last three games. He has seen most of his action as a returner in those appearances and has also caught one pass for 14 yards.

Sherman has appeared in two games this season. The 2021 Patriots sixth-round pick also played in one game during his rookie season.