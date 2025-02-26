Saints to hire Peter Sirmon as linebackers coach

Saints head coach Kellen Moore is set to make another addition to his first coaching staff in New Orleans.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that the Saints will hire Peter Sirmon as their linebackers coach. Sirmon spent the last seven seasons on the staff at Cal.

Sirmon was the defensive coordinator for the last five of those seasons and he also coached the school’s inside linebackers. He’s also coached at Louisville, Mississippi State, USC, Washington, Tennessee, and Oregon.

The job with the Saints will be his first in the NFL, but Sirmon does have experience in the league. He was a fourth-round pick by the Titans in 2000 and played 89 games for the team.