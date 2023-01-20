Saints win appeal, Cameron Jordan blasts lack of investigation before fine for fake injury

The Saints have been exonerated in their appeal of NFL discipline after defensive end Cameron Jordan was accused of faking an injury, and now Jordan is questioning the league’s process on the matter.

Jordan won the appeal of his $50,000 fine, and according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen won the appeal of his $50,000 fine, head coach Dennis Allen won the appeal of his $100,000 fine and the Saints franchise won the appeal of its $350,000 fine.

Jordan told the Associated Press that the NFL reviewed his medical records during the appeals process, but that should have happened before the fines were issued.

“There should be due process before they announce a fine,” Jordan said. “They announced they’d fine me $50,000 and my team $500,000 in total before the appeal process or even investigating the situation.”

The incident in question took place during the Saints’ loss to the Buccaneers in December. After the Buccaneers were stopped on third down, their offense appeared to be rushing to the line of scrimmage to try to quickly go for it on fourth down. Jordan fell to the ground, causing an injury timeout, after which the Buccaneers punted. The league thought Jordan was faking.

But the Saints said when Jordan went to the sideline he immediately sought treatment from a trainer for a foot injury, and that Jordan went to the team facility every day that week, even though the players were off because the Saints were on their bye, to get treatment on his foot.