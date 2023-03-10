 Skip navigation
Top News

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top News

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Salvon Ahmed agrees to one-year deal with Dolphins

  
Published March 10, 2023 11:00 AM
February 28, 2023 03:03 PM
Mike McDaniel opens up to Mike Florio and Chris Simms about the challenges of becoming a head coach, how he’s continuing to navigate the Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation and more.

The Dolphins agreed to terms with running back Salvon Ahmed on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Ahmed was scheduled to become a restricted free agent with the lowest tender at $2.8 million.

The Dolphins had no running backs under contract before Friday, with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next week.

Ahmed, 24, played only 35 offensive snaps and 38 on special teams in 12 games last season. He had 12 touches for 64 yards and one touchdown.

In three seasons with Miami, he has 165 touches for 718 yards and four touchdowns.