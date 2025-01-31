 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold: A lot is gonna happen, just going to talk to my agent and figure it out

  
Published January 31, 2025 04:10 PM

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold spent most of the 2024 season looking like a player destined to land a major contract this offseason, but bad outings in a Week 18 loss to the Lions and a playoff loss to the Rams made for a bad last impression ahead of his possible free agency.

The Vikings have not shared any plans they might have, but the presence of 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy would seem to make a long-term deal in Minnesota unlikely. During an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio from the Pro Bowl, Darnold didn’t share too much of his own thoughts about how he’d like to see things play out.

“I’ve put a little bit of thought into it,” Darnold said. “I’m not gonna share anything about what I’ve been thinking or the conversations I’ve had behind closed doors. There’s obviously a lot that’s gonna happen still, even after the Super Bowl. Just going to continue to talk to my agent and figure things out from there.”

There will be teams in the market for quarterbacks in the next couple of months and how they view Darnold will play a major role in determining where he winds up playing in 2025.