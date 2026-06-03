 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_williamsmadden_260603.jpg
Williams featured on Madden NFL 27 cover
nbc_pft_london_260603.jpg
Falcons sign London to four-year extension
nbc_pft_mcdanielsonaj_260603.jpg
How will McDaniels and Patriots use Brown?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_williamsmadden_260603.jpg
Williams featured on Madden NFL 27 cover
nbc_pft_london_260603.jpg
Falcons sign London to four-year extension
nbc_pft_mcdanielsonaj_260603.jpg
How will McDaniels and Patriots use Brown?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam Darnold doesn’t have much to say about Rams acquiring Myles Garrett

  
Published June 3, 2026 07:28 PM

The narrow gap between the Seahawks and Rams may have been closed, and then some, with this week’s acquisition of defensive end Myles Garrett by L.A.

Meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold was asked about the move.

“Myles is a great player,” Darnold said. “Shoot, Jared Verse is a great player as well, but I don’t think we see them until Week 16, so we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

He’s right. Arguably the best current rivalry in football won’t be renewed until Christmas, with a prime-time game between the two best teams in the league from 2025.

That gives Darnold and the Seahawks 15 weeks of the regular season to not have to worry about Garrett. After a Saturday, December 19, game at the Eagles, the Seahawks will have six days to get ready for the guy who managed to rack up 23.0 sacks in 2025.