Sam Howell and Joe Milton will get equal reps in competition to be Cowboys’ No. 2 QB

The Cowboys are having an open competition to see who Dak Prescott’s backup will be this season.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said today that quarterbacks Sam Howell and Joe Milton are in an open competition to be the No. 2 quarterback in Dallas, and both of them will get equal reps until the decision is made.

“It’s going to be a fun competition,” Schottenheimer said.

The Cowboys acquired Milton from the Patriots in a trade last year. He played in four games behind Prescott, completing 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Howell signed with the Cowboys in March after spending last season as a backup for the Eagles. He has started 18 games in his career, all for the Commanders.