Sam Howell: I think I’ve improved in getting the ball out faster

The Commanders didn’t beat the Eagles in Week Eight, but they may have started a trend that will help them win more games over the rest of the season.

After being sacked 40 times in the first seven games of the season, quarterback Sam Howell was only sacked once in the 38-31 loss to the Eagles. That number went up to three in last Sunday’s win over the Patriots, but that’s still a drop from where things had been and Howell wasn’t under the same kind of duress that had been a customary part of Commanders games in either week.

“I think obviously it starts with those guys up front,” Howell said, via Adam Schultz of SI.com. “They’re doing a lot better job, and they’re gelling as a unit. They’re doing a really good job as far as picking up blitzes and being on the same page, and the backs are doing a good job as well. I think for me, I’ve tried to improve every single week as far as just getting the ball out of my hands and trying to get down to the check-downs faster. I think I’ve shown improvement in that area every single week. I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job of that right now, and I think I’ve shown that the past two weeks. I just got to try to continue to find ways to improve in that area and make it easier on those guys up front.”

Howell threw for 722 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions over the two games and the Commanders would likely be happy to see what that kind of production leads to in the standings over the remainder of the season.