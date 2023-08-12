Sam Howell regards his preseason opener as “solid”

Commanders starting quarterback (at least for now) Sam Howell played on Friday night, in the preseason opener against the Browns. After Howell exited, he provided a positive review of his performance during the TV broadcast of the game.

“I thought it was solid,” Howell said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously, I got off to a little slow start with those first two drives, but the third drive was really good. Proud of our guys in how we battled back from those first two drives, and we gave up a safety. But our ability to bounce back was definitely good. We put some good things on film.”

Howell completed nine of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also ran once for eight yards.

The second-year quarterback played into the second quarter, handling three drives. The second drive ended in a safety, due to a holding call in the end zone.

The third drive covered 80 yards in 10 plays. It was capped with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Howell to receiver Jahan Dotson. On the play, Dotson made a leaping grab just outside the five and bulled his way into the end zone.

Veteran Jacoby Brissett completed six of 10 throws for 75 yards, with one interception. He scored on a 12-yard touchdown run.