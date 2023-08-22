Sam Howell threw two TDs, but Terry McLaurin limped off at end of half

The Commanders received good news in the first half with the performance of their starting quarterback.

Sam Howell, named the starter last week, completed 19 of 25 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. He led Washington to three scoring drives on four chances, and Washington leads the Ravens 17-14 at halftime of the preseason game.

Howell threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to running back Antonio Gibson with 1:49 remaining in the second quarter and an 11-yarder to Dyami Brown with 12 seconds left in the half. Howell and Brown connected on 20 touchdowns in college at North Carolina.

The bad news for the Commanders was an injury to WR1 Terry McLaurin late in the first half. He appeared to injure his right ankle/foot on a 13-yard reception with less than a minute left in the half.

McLaurin threw his shoe in frustration.

He walked off the field with the team’s medical staff shortly before the first half ended to seek treatment.