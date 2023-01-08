 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam Howell’s first career pass goes for a touchdown, giving Commanders a 7-0 lead

  
Published January 8, 2023 11:44 AM
nbc_csu_dalwas_230105
January 5, 2023 11:49 AM
Sam Howell is set to get the start for the Commanders against the Cowboys, which means Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both going with Dallas to cover the spread against Washington.

Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell’s first career pass went for a touchdown, giving Washington an early 7-0 lead.

The Cowboys sent on the punt team after being stopped after seven plays, but punter Bryan Anger dropped the snap. Milo Eifler tackled him at the Dallas 20.

After a 4-yard Jonathan Williams run, Howell dropped back for his first pass. He completed it to Terry McLaurin, who ran it into the end zone for a 16-yard score.

The Commanders, who have nothing to play for and have several players out with injuries, are getting after the Cowboys. Dallas went three-and-out on its second possession with Efe Obada sacking Dak Prescott on third down.

The Cowboys need to win to have a chance at the No. 1 seed. They also need the Giants to upset the Eagles. Otherwise, Dallas will head to Tampa for a wild-card game next week.