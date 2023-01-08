Sam Howell’s first career pass goes for a touchdown, giving Commanders a 7-0 lead

Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell’s first career pass went for a touchdown, giving Washington an early 7-0 lead.

The Cowboys sent on the punt team after being stopped after seven plays, but punter Bryan Anger dropped the snap. Milo Eifler tackled him at the Dallas 20.

After a 4-yard Jonathan Williams run, Howell dropped back for his first pass. He completed it to Terry McLaurin, who ran it into the end zone for a 16-yard score.

The Commanders, who have nothing to play for and have several players out with injuries, are getting after the Cowboys. Dallas went three-and-out on its second possession with Efe Obada sacking Dak Prescott on third down.

The Cowboys need to win to have a chance at the No. 1 seed. They also need the Giants to upset the Eagles. Otherwise, Dallas will head to Tampa for a wild-card game next week.