Sam LaPorta scores his seventh TD of the season, giving Lions a 7-0 lead

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year, but Lions tight end Sam LaPorta likely garners some votes.

He scored his seventh touchdown of the season Saturday night.

That ties him with Joesph Fauria for the most touchdowns by a Lions rookie tight end. LaPorta already holds the team’s yardage and reception marks for a rookie at his position.

LaPorta’s 19-yard touchdown catch from Jared Goff has given the Lions a 7-0 lead with 12:31 left in the second quarter.

LaPorta caught a throwback pass from Goff and avoided the tackle of Josey Jewell along at the sideline at the 12 before bounding into the end zone.

He already has three catches for 43 yards, and Goff is 11-of-15 for 120 yards.