Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts met to try to fix offense

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley confirmed they held a players-only meeting, along with A.J. Brown, on Monday, but the quarterback and running back downplayed it as “just teammates being teammates.”

“Yeah, that’s just us talking about the collective, talking about taking ownership for what we can, talking about how we move forward as a team so we can continue to find ways to win games,” Hurts said, via video from Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.

Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice reported that Hurts, Brown and Barkley met among themselves for two hours to discuss offensive frustrations after the 21-17 loss to the Broncos.

Brown has only 19 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown, and Barkley got only six carries, which he took for 30 yards, against the Broncos. Barkley has 83 carries for 267 yards and three touchdowns for the season.

The talks, per Kempski, were “positive.”

“Yeah, we had a conversation, but I’m not going to speak too much on it,” Barkley said. “I feel like that conversation is meant to stay between us. The focus was all about the team, which I think is a good thing.”