Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller, Evan Neal questionable for Giants

The Giants ruled a bunch of players out Friday morning and they listed a bunch more as questionable Friday afternoon.

Running back Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable for the second week in a row. Barkley has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and practiced on a limited basis this week.

Tight end Darren Waller (groin) and right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) are also in the questionable group. Waller missed practice Wednesday, but practiced the last two days. Neal was added to the report on Thursday and did not practice Friday.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), tackle Matt Peart (shoulder), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and defensive end Azeez Ojulari (ankle) were ruled out.

Linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle), running back Gary Brightwell (ankle), guard Shane Lemieux (groin), and defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (knee) are the other questionable players.