Saquon Barkley encouraged about his rehab progress but won’t guarantee Sunday return

On Thursday, Giants running back Saquon Barkley had his fifth consecutive limited practice as he works his way back from a high-ankle sprain. He has missed the past two games with his injury, and the Giants have missed him.

“Each day it gets better,” Barkley said, via video from SNYGiants. “It’s a tough injury, but just taking it one day at a time and trying to improve each day.”

In two games this year, Barkley has 114 yards rushing with a touchdown plus nine catches for 41 yards and a score.

The Giants have 40 carries for 141 yards and one touchdown the past two games without him.

Barkley hopes to return this week, but he remains uncertain about whether his ankle will be ready. He has not had a full practice since Week 2.

“I’ll definitely say I’m in a better spot than where I was last Thursday,” Barkley said. “So, definitely encouraged, but don’t want to make no guarantees. Just continue to trust my body and trust this training staff and we’ll go from there.”

The Giants had only one change to their injury report from Wednesday. They added linebacker Micah McFadden as a limited participant with an ankle injury.

Offensive guard Shane Lemieux (groin), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) again did not practice.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (knee), running back Gary Brightwell (ankle), offensive lineman Marcus MeKethan (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), offensive tackle Evan Neal (hand/ankle) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) remained limited.