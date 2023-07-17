 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard will play under franchise tag this season

  
Published July 17, 2023 04:04 PM

The Jaguars reached agreement with tight end Evan Engram on a long-term deal earlier Monday. The running backs who received the franchise tag, however, all failed to complete a contract before the deadline passed.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Cowboys running back Tony Pollard now will have to play 2023 under the franchise tag . . . if they choose to play. Pollard is the only one of the three to have signed the franchise tag.

Barkley has threatened to sit out into the season, and Jacobs reportedly won’t show up for the opening of training camp.

Barkley tweeted “it is what it is” minutes before the deadline passed.

The franchise tag is worth $10.1 million for the running backs for this season, and the Giants and Raiders still have the ability to pull the franchise tag since it is unsigned.

The three players, though, cannot negotiate on a long-term deal again until the 2023 season ends (unless the tag is rescinded), with all three scheduled to become free agents in 2024.

It does not appear that any of the three players got close on completing a long-term deal before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Jacobs led the league with 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 yards from scrimmage. Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and had 1,650 yards from scrimmage. Pollard had 1,007 rushing yards and 1,378 yards from scrimmage.