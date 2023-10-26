Saquon Barkley: My bad game against the Jets still weighs heavy on my mind

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has only played against the Jets once, and he played perhaps the worst game of his life.

Barkley had 13 carries for one yard in a 34-27 loss, and he said today that it still bugs him he played so poorly.

Barkley, who was born in the Bronx and grew up a Jets fan, says it “still weighs heavy on my mind” the way he played in the last Giants-Jets game, and that his brother gives him a hard time about it, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Now Barkley will get another chance when the Giants and Jets play on Sunday.

“It’s New York Giants vs. New York Jets,” Barkley said. “There’s definitely a little more something to the game and I felt that the last time I played in it and we ended up losing a really close game. You could feel the atmosphere of the fans that were there. At the end of the day all you want to do is win and that’s our goal, to do what we can, compete and come out with a win. It’s going to be a challenge because they’re a really good team.”

Barkley would like to play a lot better against the Jets this time. He could hardly play worse.