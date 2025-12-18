 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_lvvshou_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
nbc_csu_pitvsdet_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_jaxvsden_251218.jpg
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos

Saquon Barkley off report, Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter ruled out for Week 16

  
Published December 18, 2025 04:15 PM

The Eagles are officially set to have their starting running back for Week 16.

While Saquon Barkley was listed as a non-participant with a stinger on Tuesday’s injury report, he was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday and is now expected to play against the Commanders.

Barkley is on the verge of eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing for the fifth time in his career, as he’s registered 940 yards with six touchdowns in 14 games so far in 2025. He’s also caught 37 passes for 273 yards with two TDs.

Offensive linemen Landon Dickerson (calf/rest) and Fred Johnson (ankle) are also expected to play despite missing practice time this week.

As expected, offensive tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders) have been ruled out.

Tight end Cameron Latu (stinger) and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder) are questionable.

Linebacker Zack Baun (hand), running back Tank Bigsby, and outside linebacker Jean Phillips (knee) are also off the report and are set to play.