 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saquon Barkley on contract: Whatever happens, happens

  
Published April 23, 2023 11:19 AM
nbc_pft_giantsdraftneeds_230418
April 18, 2023 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the Giants need to scoop up a CB and add a WR to help Daniel Jones in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was not with the team for the start of its offseason program this week and General Manager Joe Schoen said there’s been no progress toward the long-term deal that Barkley is looking for after the team used their franchise tag on him earlier this year.

Barkley had a chance to weigh in on his situation as well. He confirmed that there have not been a lot of talks with the team about a deal, but said he was not concerned about the pace of conversations because of where we are in the calendar. He also said that no one should be concerned about him missing time during this segment of offseason work.

“Where do I stand with the Giants right now? It’s like what someone said the other day . . . it’s still April,” Barkley said, via Keith Groller of The Morning Call. “I haven’t had conversations with Joe too much. So the best way I can handle it is to keep working. Whatever happens, happens. There are things I can’t really control right now. All I can control is how I will wake up every morning and stay with my goals and my passion. Even though I may not be with the team right now and not in the building, I don’t think anyone with the Giants is concerned about my work-ethic and my teammates aren’t worried about how I’m preparing.”

July 17 is the deadline for the Giants and Barkley to work out a longer deal. If they can’t and Barkley eventually signs his tag, he will have a $10.091 million salary in 2023.