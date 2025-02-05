 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley poised to make regular season, playoff history in Super Bowl LIX

  
Published February 5, 2025 08:08 AM

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is poised to complete the most productive season for a running back in NFL history on Super Bowl Sunday.

Between his 16 regular-season games and three playoff games, Barkley has 2,447 rushing yards this season. That’s the second-most in NFL history.

The record is owned by Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, who ran for 2,476 yards in the 1998 regular season and postseason. So Barkley needs 30 rushing yards in Super Bowl LIX to break Davis’s record. Considering that Barkley’s lowest output of the season was 47 rushing yards, it’s safe to say he’s going to break Davis’s record against the Chiefs.

Barkley is even closer to breaking Davis’s record for yards from scrimmage in a season: Davis had 2,762 combined rushing and receiving yards in 1998, while Barkley currently has 2,760 yards. Barkley needs just three yards to break that record, so he’ll likely break it the first time he touches the ball on Sunday.

Davis capped his 1998 season by winning the Super Bowl. If that’s what Barkley does on Sunday, he’ll have what may be the greatest season any running back has ever had.