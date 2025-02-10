Saquon Barkley sets records for most rushing, scrimmage yards across regular season, playoffs.

Running back Saquon Barkley’s first season with the Eagles is one for the record books.

Barkley fell short of setting the single-season rushing record after sitting out in Week 18, but he has now set the record for the most combined rushing yards in the regular season and playoffs. He entered Super Bowl LIX needing 30 yards to pass Terrell Davis and got to 31 on his final carry of the first half.

He moved to a more comfortable lead on the Eagles’ first possession of the second quarter with a 10-yard run that assured he would end the night with more than the 2,476 yards Davis ran for in 1998. Barkley has now run for 2,490 yards in an Eagles uniform.

Barkley also broke Davis’s record for yards from scrimmage over a regular season and postseason. Davis had 2,762 total yards and Barkley is now up to 2,832 yards with plenty of time to go.

The Eagles lead 27-0 with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter.