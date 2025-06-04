Saquon Barkley: When I retire it will probably be out of nowhere like Barry Sanders

In news that may cause some anxiety in Philadelphia, Saquon Barkley says that when he retires, it will be a sudden decision that takes people by surprise.

Barkley was asked on former Eagle Chris Long’s Green Light podcast whether he’ll retire while he’s still playing at the highest level, and he answered that he could retire sooner than people think.

“I’ll probably be one of those guys that it’ll be out of nowhere. I’ll probably just wake up one day, whether it’s next year or two years or four years, and just be like, ‘Yeah, it’s over,’” Barkley said.

Barkley compared his own view on how long he should play to that of Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, who announced his retirement on the even of training camp in 1999, while coming off a Pro Bowl season.

“One of my favorite players of all time, probably my favorite player of all time, is Barry Sanders, so probably similar to that. Maybe one day it’ll be out of nowhere. I’ll probably be ballin’ and just be like, yeah, call it quits,” Barkley said.

Sanders was 30 years old when he retired. Barkley is 28. Eagles fans hope that Barkley has more than two years left in him, but that’s not something Barkley is going to promise.