nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Sauce Gardner a full participant in first practice with Colts

  
Published November 5, 2025 04:49 PM

There is some positive news on the injury front for the newest member of the Colts.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (concussion) was a full participant in his first practice with his new team.

Gardner is in concussion protocol and missed the Jets’ Week 8 win over the Bengals before the Week 9 bye. Head coach Shane Steichen noted that Gardner is set to play as long as he clears the protocol.

But the Colts have several players who did not participate in the day’s session.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck), receiver Michael Pittman (glute), cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles), defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee), receiver Anthony Gould (knee), and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (groin) all did not participate in the session.

Guard Matt Goncalves also did not participate for personal reasons.