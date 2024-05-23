 Skip navigation
Sauce Gardner could travel with opposing team’s WR1 more this season

  
Published May 23, 2024 03:10 PM

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has proved over his first two seasons that he’s one of the league’s best at his position. Offensive coordinators look to create matchups away from him, and quarterbacks look to avoid him.

The Jets could have Gardner travel with the opposing team’s top receiver next season, though coach Robert Saleh said the team would be “judicious” when doing so.

Gardner relishes the idea of tracking the other team’s WR1.

“I’m always looking forward to the challenge,” Gardner said, via Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News. “I would like to call myself one of the best in the game, if not the best.

“I’m always ready to compete and challenge myself, challenge other people. I just want to do whatever it takes to help the team win. That’s what it is all about.”

Gardner, who already is a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, typically plays one side of the field with D.J. Reed on the other. He occasionally traveled with a particular player, including Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last year.

“He’s a weapon we can use from the defensive standpoint, but to say it’ll be exclusive, I’m not going to say that,” Saleh said about Gardner. “But he did last year, to say he might do a little bit more that’s a possibility, but I think it’s going to be more game to game.”