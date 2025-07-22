Sauce Gardner: Great Jets believe in me, no roof to what I can do

The Jets made Sauce Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in the league last week and some questioned the decision because Gardner had a down 2024 after making first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons.

Gardner was asked about that criticism at a press conference on Tuesday and said that hearing the doubts about the move don’t bother him because “nobody’s a bigger critic of me than myself.” Gardner added that he thought some of the negativity about his play last season was blown “out of proportion” and added that he appreciated the Jets looking at the big picture when it came to his future with the team.

“It’s just great that the coaching staff and [Jets owner Woody Johnson] all believed in me because, despite what people say, they watched the tape,” Gardner said. “I’m sure they watch every single play for my three years and that’s what helped them come up with the idea that we’re going to sign this guy to a long-term extension. It’s a blessing, but it’s only the beginning. The things that I’ve accomplished, that’s all in the past. I’ve got to take that next step in terms of what I want to accomplish in terms of being a leader and making even more plays. I know it’s a floor, but it ain’t no roof. The sky’s the limit for me and I’m very aware of that.”

The Jets also signed wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a long-term extension last week and the two players have enjoyed individual success since being drafted in the first round in 2022. The team has not fared as well and that will need to change for both deals to fully pan out.

