Sauce Gardner hints at “package deals” if Jets land Aaron Rodgers

  
Published March 9, 2023 02:14 PM
nbc_pft_rodgerslatest_230309
March 9, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect what message the Jets are sending after flying out to Aaron Rodgers and how they'd expect him to be all-in with New York too.

The Jets would like to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Cornerback Sauce Gardner would like that to happen.

Via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com, Gardner had something interesting to say on a livestream about the situation. Appearing with receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, Sauce said that, if Rodgers joins the Jets, “It’s package deals all over . I can’t tell y’all who, but just know.”

It’s unclear what Gardner meant, but it’s possible that he’s referring to one or more of the various players Rodgers has said he’d want the Packers to keep for Rodgers to stay -- tight end Marcedes Lewis, receiver Randall Cobb, tackle David Bakhtiari, receiver Allen Lazard, and tight end Robert Tonyan.

All but Bahktiari will be free agents next week.

Earlier this week, Gardner joked that, if Rodgers becomes a Jet, Gardner won’t intercept him in practice, and he’ll burn the cheesehead Gardner wore after the Jets beat the Packers in Green Bay.

The Jets also may be burning through some cash and cap space to bring some of Rodgers’s Green Bay teammates to town.