Sauce Gardner, Michael Pittman set to play Colts-Falcons on Sunday

  
Published November 7, 2025 02:35 PM

The Colts will have two key players for their matchup with the Falcons in Berlin on Sunday.

New Indianapolis cornerback Sauce Gardner (concussion) and receiver Michael Pittman (glute) are both off the injury report and are set to play in Week 10.

Gardner was a full participant on all three injury reports this week. Pittman was a non-participant on Wednesday. But he was listed as full on both Thursday and Friday.

Pittman leads the team with 52 catches, 561 yards receiving, and six touchdowns.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (knee) and defensive end Tyquan Lewis (groin) did not participate all week and have been ruled out.

Receiver Anthony Gould (knee) also was a non-participant all week but is listed as questionable.

Cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles, rest), offensive lineman Matt Goncavles (personal) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (rest) are all off the report and are set to play.