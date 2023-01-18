Seahawks announce new deal with Jason Myers

The Seahawks have reached agreement on a new contract with kicker Jason Myers, the team announced Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Myers will sign a four-year, $21.1 million deal. That makes him second in the NFL at his position in annual average behind Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s $6 million a year average.

Myers was scheduled to become a free agent this spring.

Myers earned Pro Bowl honors this season for the second time in his career, making 34 of 37 field goals and 41 of 42 extra points. His 143 points led the league.

He has spent four seasons in Seattle after three in Jacksonville and 2018 with the Jets.