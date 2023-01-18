 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Seahawks announce new deal with Jason Myers

  
Published January 18, 2023 02:48 PM
January 18, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rank which of the remaining QBs they'd be most confident in if their teams were to be down in the fourth quarter of the Divisional Round.

The Seahawks have reached agreement on a new contract with kicker Jason Myers, the team announced Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Myers will sign a four-year, $21.1 million deal. That makes him second in the NFL at his position in annual average behind Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s $6 million a year average.

Myers was scheduled to become a free agent this spring.

Myers earned Pro Bowl honors this season for the second time in his career, making 34 of 37 field goals and 41 of 42 extra points. His 143 points led the league.

He has spent four seasons in Seattle after three in Jacksonville and 2018 with the Jets.