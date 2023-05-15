 Skip navigation
Seahawks announce signings of Mario Edwards, Forrest Merrill

  
Published May 15, 2023 09:38 AM

The Seahawks announced a handful of roster moves on Monday.

Last week brought reports that the team would sign veteran defensive end Mario Edwards and the Seahawks made the move official on Monday. They also signed defensive tackle Forrest Merrill.

Edwards had three sacks and 11 quarterback hits for the Titans last season. He has 19.5 sacks over 99 career games.

Merrill signed with the Chargers after going undrafted in 2021. He appeared in four games during his rookie season, but missed all of last year while on injured reserve.

The Seahawks also announced that they have waived linebacker Michael Ayers and defensive end Jacob Sykes. Both players signed with the team after going undrafted in April.