 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks announce their moves to reach 53 players

  
Published August 26, 2025 06:13 PM

The Seahawks announced the moves they made Tuesday to reach the league-mandated 53-player roster limit.

The trade of OT Michael Jerrell to the Falcons became official.

The Seahawks released DT Quinton Bohanna, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LS Zach Triner and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

They released CB Tyler Hall with an injury settlement and waived WR John Rhys Plumlee and LB Wesley Steiner with an injury designation. They waived CB Isas Waxter with an injury settlement.

DT Johnathan Hankins and DE Rylie Mills went on the reserve/non-football injury list.

WR Steven Sims was placed on injured reserve.

OF Christian Haynes was placed on injured reserve/designated for return. He will miss at least the first four games.

The Seahawks also waived WR Tyrone Broden, CB Keydrain Calligan, DT Anthony Campbell, LB Seth Coleman, T Luke Felix-Fualalo,
DE Jalan Gaines, LB D’Eryk Jackson, T Amari Kight, TE Marshall Lang, G Sataoa Laumea, C Federico Maranges, RB Damien Martinez, LB Patrick O’Connell, NT Brandon Pili, S Jerrick Reed II, LB Josh Ross, LB Jamie Sheriff, DT J.R. Singleton, LB Tyreke Smith, NT Bubba Thomas, LB Alphonzo Tuputala, RB Anthony Tyus III, WR Ricky White III, CB Damarion Williams and RB Jacardia Wright.