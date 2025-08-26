Seahawks announce their moves to reach 53 players

The Seahawks announced the moves they made Tuesday to reach the league-mandated 53-player roster limit.

The trade of OT Michael Jerrell to the Falcons became official.

The Seahawks released DT Quinton Bohanna, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LS Zach Triner and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

They released CB Tyler Hall with an injury settlement and waived WR John Rhys Plumlee and LB Wesley Steiner with an injury designation. They waived CB Isas Waxter with an injury settlement.

DT Johnathan Hankins and DE Rylie Mills went on the reserve/non-football injury list.

WR Steven Sims was placed on injured reserve.

OF Christian Haynes was placed on injured reserve/designated for return. He will miss at least the first four games.

The Seahawks also waived WR Tyrone Broden, CB Keydrain Calligan, DT Anthony Campbell, LB Seth Coleman, T Luke Felix-Fualalo,

DE Jalan Gaines, LB D’Eryk Jackson, T Amari Kight, TE Marshall Lang, G Sataoa Laumea, C Federico Maranges, RB Damien Martinez, LB Patrick O’Connell, NT Brandon Pili, S Jerrick Reed II, LB Josh Ross, LB Jamie Sheriff, DT J.R. Singleton, LB Tyreke Smith, NT Bubba Thomas, LB Alphonzo Tuputala, RB Anthony Tyus III, WR Ricky White III, CB Damarion Williams and RB Jacardia Wright.