Seahawks are the betting favorites in a four-team race for NFC No. 1 seed

Four teams remain in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, and the Seahawks are the favorites to come out on top.

The betting odds have the Seahawks as +100 favorites to earn the top seed in the conference. Seattle could actually clinch the No. 1 seed this week, although that would require a 49ers-Bears tie in addition to a Seattle win and a Rams loss. The simplest path to the No. 1 seed for the Seahawks is just to win their final two games, which would mean the playoffs go through Seattle regardless of what any other team does.

The 49ers’ odds of earning the No. 1 seed are at +220, and the 49ers also clinch if they win their final two games, against the Bears and Seahawks.

The Rams’ odds of the No. 1 seed are at +500. The Rams would earn the top spot if they win their final two games, against the Falcons and Cardinals, while the 49ers lose to the Bears this week, and then the 49ers beat the Seahawks next week.

The Bears have the longest odds of the four teams still in the hunt, at +600. Chicago needs to win out and get help in the form of losses by the Rams and Seahawks.