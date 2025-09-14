Seahawks beat Steelers 31-17 for first win of season

The Seahawks would have been happy to kick a field goal to go up 10 points with under four minutes to play in Pittsburgh, but running back Kenneth Walker had other ideas.

Walker took a carry around left end on third-and-goal from the 19-yard line and broke through the Steelers defense for a touchdown that put the road team up 31-17. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy sacked Aaron Rodgers on the next Steelers offensive play and the clock ran out on the Steelers from there.

Walker’s touchdown was set up by a 43-yard connection from Sam Darnold to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba had eight catches for 103 yards and looks right at home as the new No. 1 receiver in Seattle. Walker finished with 13 carries for 105 yards and Darnold threw a pair of touchdowns to balance out two first-half interceptions.

The Steelers used those interceptions to build a 14-7 halftime lead, but the Seahawks tied the score in the third period and then took the lead on a Jason Myers field goal early in the fourth. Steeler rookie Kaleb Johnson failed to field the ensuing kickoff even though it landed in the target zone and Seahawks special teamer George Holani wisely jumped on it in the end zone for a touchdown.

Under the rules for the dynamic kickoff, a ball that lands in the zone and bounces into the end zone must be downed by the receiving team to be a touchback. Johnson’s ignorance of the rules helped turn the tide for the Seahawks.

The Steelers offense failed to find the same success they had against the Jets in Week 1. Rodgers was picked off in the end zone by Derion Kendrick and threw another one as the team was trying to mount a comeback while down 14 points in the final minutes. That was disappointing after a four-touchdown debut and the defense gave up too many big plays for the second straight week.

It’s the first time since 2021 that they have allowed more than 30 points in consecutive games and injuries have hit the unit hard. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety DeShon Elliott did not play and the Steelers lost edge rusher Alex Highsmith and defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk to ankle injuries.

The 1-1 Steelers will head to New England in Week 3 and they’ll be hoping for some better news on that side of the ball in all respects. The Seahawks are also 1-1 and they will host the Saints next Sunday.