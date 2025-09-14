 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks beat Steelers 31-17 for first win of season

  
Published September 14, 2025 04:01 PM

The Seahawks would have been happy to kick a field goal to go up 10 points with under four minutes to play in Pittsburgh, but running back Kenneth Walker had other ideas.

Walker took a carry around left end on third-and-goal from the 19-yard line and broke through the Steelers defense for a touchdown that put the road team up 31-17. Defensive tackle Byron Murphy sacked Aaron Rodgers on the next Steelers offensive play and the clock ran out on the Steelers from there.

Walker’s touchdown was set up by a 43-yard connection from Sam Darnold to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba had eight catches for 103 yards and looks right at home as the new No. 1 receiver in Seattle. Walker finished with 13 carries for 105 yards and Darnold threw a pair of touchdowns to balance out two first-half interceptions.

The Steelers used those interceptions to build a 14-7 halftime lead, but the Seahawks tied the score in the third period and then took the lead on a Jason Myers field goal early in the fourth. Steeler rookie Kaleb Johnson failed to field the ensuing kickoff even though it landed in the target zone and Seahawks special teamer George Holani wisely jumped on it in the end zone for a touchdown.

Under the rules for the dynamic kickoff, a ball that lands in the zone and bounces into the end zone must be downed by the receiving team to be a touchback. Johnson’s ignorance of the rules helped turn the tide for the Seahawks.

The Steelers offense failed to find the same success they had against the Jets in Week 1. Rodgers was picked off in the end zone by Derion Kendrick and threw another one as the team was trying to mount a comeback while down 14 points in the final minutes. That was disappointing after a four-touchdown debut and the defense gave up too many big plays for the second straight week.

It’s the first time since 2021 that they have allowed more than 30 points in consecutive games and injuries have hit the unit hard. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety DeShon Elliott did not play and the Steelers lost edge rusher Alex Highsmith and defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk to ankle injuries.

The 1-1 Steelers will head to New England in Week 3 and they’ll be hoping for some better news on that side of the ball in all respects. The Seahawks are also 1-1 and they will host the Saints next Sunday.