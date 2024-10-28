Seahawks’ Derick Hall and Jarran Reed fought on the sideline over costly penalty

Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall and defensive lineman Jarran Reed got in each other’s faces on the field and had to be separated from a full-scale fight on the sideline during Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Hall was called for roughing the passer and the penalty set up a Bills touchdown, and Reed appeared to call Hall out for it both immediately after the penalty and again on the sideline after the touchdown. Hall didn’t take kindly to that, but he said after the game that he appreciates Reed’s veteran leadership.

“We told each other we love each other,” Hall said. “There’s no bad blood.”

Hall said Reed was telling him to play smart.

“He loves the game,” Hall said of Reed. “I love the game. In that moment things got heated. He’s a leader and he’s the leader of our group. When stuff hits the fan, you have to lean on all the guys and maybe we both could have done some things a bit better.”

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald seemed more upset about the penalty than the fight.

“Wasn’t a smart penalty,” Macdonald said. “Just that’s not how we train our guys to attack quarterbacks, so wasn’t a smart move.”

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins was so taken aback by seeing two opponents fighting each other that he said he even tried to break them up.

“For them to be fighting each other on the field, ‘Bro, look. Y’all are a team. Tone it down and come on. Next play,’” Dawkins said he told them.

Perhaps the Seahawks need a veteran leader like Dawkins.