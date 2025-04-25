Seahawks draft North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel at No. 18

The Seahawks picked up an offensive line prospect in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel went to Seattle with the 18th overall pick.

Zabel started games at left guard, right tackle and left tackle during his college career. The Seahawks will likely try him at guard first.

During the college football season, few people expected Zabel to be a first-round pick. But Zabel had an excellent performance blocking some of the best defensive line prospects at Senior Bowl practices, and that resulted in his draft stock rising. The Seahawks liked what they saw.