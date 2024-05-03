 Skip navigation
Seahawks DT Byron Murphy signs his rookie deal

  
Published May 3, 2024 07:13 PM

Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy III signed a four-year, $16.08 million contract with a fifth-year option, the team announced.

Murphy became the second first-round pick to agree to terms, joining Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Murphy was the 16th overall pick.

He had his first practice as a pro, joining his fellow rookie teammates at the team facility Friday.

“I feel like I had a great day at practice,” Murphy told John Boyle of the team website. “I feel like there’s some things I need to work on, but I feel like I’m learning, still getting in the groove of things. Overall, today I feel like I had a good day.”