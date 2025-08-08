Seahawks followed both their interceptions with unsportsmanlike celebration penalties

The Seahawks intercepted two passes in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Raiders. And they followed both interceptions with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

The interceptions were by Josh Jobe and Nehemiah Pritchett, but the penalties weren’t on them. They were on the veterans on the Seahawks’ defense who weren’t even in the game but ran onto the field to celebrate.

After the game, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said he’s glad the veterans were cheering on the players who were on the field, but he needs to emphasize that it can’t happen in the regular season.

“We really can’t afford to be doing that moving forward. But having the enthusiasm, having the guys being fired up for guys making plays, that was pretty cool,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Both interceptions were thrown by Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who played most of the game after a brief appearance by starter Geno Smith.