 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pft_smithonadvice_250807.jpg
Smith offers advice to the next NFLPA director
nbc_pft_smithonrunningnflpa_250807.jpg
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
nbc_pft_smithoncollusion_250807.jpg
Smith: I would’ve appealed any inconsistencies

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pft_smithonadvice_250807.jpg
Smith offers advice to the next NFLPA director
nbc_pft_smithonrunningnflpa_250807.jpg
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
nbc_pft_smithoncollusion_250807.jpg
Smith: I would’ve appealed any inconsistencies

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks followed both their interceptions with unsportsmanlike celebration penalties

  
Published August 8, 2025 06:10 AM

The Seahawks intercepted two passes in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Raiders. And they followed both interceptions with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

The interceptions were by Josh Jobe and Nehemiah Pritchett, but the penalties weren’t on them. They were on the veterans on the Seahawks’ defense who weren’t even in the game but ran onto the field to celebrate.

After the game, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said he’s glad the veterans were cheering on the players who were on the field, but he needs to emphasize that it can’t happen in the regular season.

“We really can’t afford to be doing that moving forward. But having the enthusiasm, having the guys being fired up for guys making plays, that was pretty cool,” Macdonald said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Both interceptions were thrown by Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who played most of the game after a brief appearance by starter Geno Smith.