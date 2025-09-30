Seahawks have no issue with moving games for Mariners’ playoff run

The Seattle Mariners have made the MLB playoffs. Depending on how things unfold, baseball home games could shift the starting time of multiple Seattle Seahawks regular-season home games.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has no problem with it.

“From what I understand, it’s not that big of a move,’’ Macdonald said Monday, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “So we would adjust our morning schedule accordingly. It’s really no big deal. It’s actually kind of great that we’re going to be forced to move. I think it’s awesome for our city and it’s going to be a really exciting Sunday.’’

Two games could be affected by the Mariners’ playoff run: the Week 5 game against the Buccaneers (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET) and the Week 7 game against the Texans (Monday at 10:00 p.m. ET).

Sunday’s game reportedly could be delayed by anywhere from 1.5 to 2.5 hours. Which would result in a consequential game starting at anywhere from 5:35 p.m. ET until 6:35 p.m. ET.

The Seahawks will learn the final arrangement later this week. “It’s kind of whatever,” Macdonald said. “Let us know when we’re playing the game.’’

It’s unclear what would happen with the Week 7 Monday night game. It’s hard to imagine it starting any later than 10:00 p.m. ET.