Seahawks’ home stadium to get more than $19 million in World Cup upgrades

When FIFA says “jump,” the proprietors of NFL stadiums don’t even ask how high.

Seattle’s Lumen Field will host six games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. During which it won’t be known as Lumen Field, because of FIFA rules relating to stadium sponsorships.

Via multiple reports, the venue will undergo $19.4 million in upgrades to make it suitable for the top tournament in international soccer.

The biggest requirement is natural grass. This will require irrigation, vacuum ventilation, and grow lights.

Also, FIFA rules require a full complement of individual seats with backs. The bleachers in the “Hawks Nest” currently does not. For the World Cup matches, they will.

The good news for Seahawks fans is that the backs will remain for NFL games.

Every stadium that will host FIFA World Cup games must have a grass playing surface. It’s one of the great hypocrisies of NFL ownership.

NFL players overwhelmingly prefer playing on grass. The owners won’t do it for them. But they won’t hesitate to do it for FIFA.