 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks’ home stadium to get more than $19 million in World Cup upgrades

  
Published June 2, 2025 01:18 PM

When FIFA says “jump,” the proprietors of NFL stadiums don’t even ask how high.

Seattle’s Lumen Field will host six games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. During which it won’t be known as Lumen Field, because of FIFA rules relating to stadium sponsorships.

Via multiple reports, the venue will undergo $19.4 million in upgrades to make it suitable for the top tournament in international soccer.

The biggest requirement is natural grass. This will require irrigation, vacuum ventilation, and grow lights.

Also, FIFA rules require a full complement of individual seats with backs. The bleachers in the “Hawks Nest” currently does not. For the World Cup matches, they will.

The good news for Seahawks fans is that the backs will remain for NFL games.

Every stadium that will host FIFA World Cup games must have a grass playing surface. It’s one of the great hypocrisies of NFL ownership.

NFL players overwhelmingly prefer playing on grass. The owners won’t do it for them. But they won’t hesitate to do it for FIFA.