Seahawks jump out to 7-0 lead in Pittsburgh

  
Published September 14, 2025 01:13 PM

There was a lot of buzz about rookie wide receiver Tory Horton in Seahawks camp this summer and he gave a glimpse of why on the first possession of Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold hit a streaking Horton for a 21-yard touchdown. The extra point pushed the lead to 7-0 with 10:29 left to play in the first quarter.

Horton didn’t have a catch in Week 1 as the Seahawks relied heavily on Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the passing game. Smith-Njigba had two catches for 27 yards to pick up a pair of first downs on the drive, but Horton stepping up would be a good development for Seattle.

Darnold was 4-of-4 for 51 yards overall on the drive.