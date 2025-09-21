 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Seahawks lead Saints 38-6 after the most lopsided first half of the season

  
Published September 21, 2025 05:44 PM

The Seahawks have turned in the most dominant first half of this NFL season.

Seattle leads New Orleans 38-6 at halftime, a scoring margin that hasn’t been seen in the NFL since 2023, when the Raiders led the Chargers 42-0 at halftime of a game that got Chargers coach Brandon Staley fired.

Saints coach Kellen Moore is at no risk of being fired just three games into his head-coaching career, but his team looks awful. They’re getting thoroughly outplayed on offense, defense and especially special teams.

The Saints are on their way to an 0-3 start, and Moore needs to look for some answers.