Seahawks lead Saints 38-6 after the most lopsided first half of the season

The Seahawks have turned in the most dominant first half of this NFL season.

Seattle leads New Orleans 38-6 at halftime, a scoring margin that hasn’t been seen in the NFL since 2023, when the Raiders led the Chargers 42-0 at halftime of a game that got Chargers coach Brandon Staley fired.

Saints coach Kellen Moore is at no risk of being fired just three games into his head-coaching career, but his team looks awful. They’re getting thoroughly outplayed on offense, defense and especially special teams.

The Saints are on their way to an 0-3 start, and Moore needs to look for some answers.