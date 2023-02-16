 Skip navigation
Seahawks name Nolan Teasley assistant G.M., announce other personnel department moves

  
Published February 16, 2023 09:33 AM
The Seahawks announced a handful of promotions in their personnel department on Thursday.

The headliner or the moves is the promotion of Nolan Teasley. He is going from director of pro personnel to assistant General Manager.

Since joining the Seahawks as a scouting intern in 2013, Teasley moved up to assistant director of pro personnel. He became director of pro personnel in 2018.

The Seahawks also announced that Matt Berry has been promoted from director of college scouting to senior director of player personnel. Berry has been with the team since 2008 and he had the college scouting role since 2015.

Aaron Hineline will take over Berry’s former position after serving as the assistant director of college scouting. Willie Schneider has been promoted from assistant director of pro personnel to Teasley’s former role of director of pro personnel.