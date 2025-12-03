 Skip navigation
Seahawks open 21-day practice window for Julian Love, Jarran Reed, Dareke Young

  
December 3, 2025

The Seahawks are getting a few players back on the practice field on Wednesday.

Seattle announced safety Julian Love, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, and receiver Dareke Young all had their 21-day practice window opened as they return from injured reserve.

Love has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. Reed had surgery to repair a wrist and thumb injury. Young is recovering from a quad injury.

Each of the three players will need to be activated to the 53-man roster to be eligible to play. That can happen at any time during the 21-day practice window.