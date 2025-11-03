Seahawks push lead to 38-7, Marshon Lattimore out with knee injury

The Seahawks have added to their already massive lead.

Tight end AJ Barner took in a tush-push style QB sneak for a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, making the score 38-7, Seattle.

The touchdown capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive for the first points of the second half.

While quarterback Sam Darnold is no longer perfect — he threw an interception earlier in the third period — he is still pretty close. He’s completed 21-of-24 passes for 330 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

At the end of the third quarter, Seattle is still averaging 9.5 yards per play.

On the injury front, Washington cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been ruled out with a knee injury. He had to exit the contest early in the second half. He was initially announced as questionable but downgraded a short time later.