nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Seahawks push lead to 38-7, Marshon Lattimore out with knee injury

  
Published November 2, 2025 10:45 PM

The Seahawks have added to their already massive lead.

Tight end AJ Barner took in a tush-push style QB sneak for a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, making the score 38-7, Seattle.

The touchdown capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive for the first points of the second half.

While quarterback Sam Darnold is no longer perfect — he threw an interception earlier in the third period — he is still pretty close. He’s completed 21-of-24 passes for 330 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

At the end of the third quarter, Seattle is still averaging 9.5 yards per play.

On the injury front, Washington cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been ruled out with a knee injury. He had to exit the contest early in the second half. He was initially announced as questionable but downgraded a short time later.