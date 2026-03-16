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Seahawks RB George Holani signs his exclusive rights tender

  
Published March 16, 2026 06:14 PM

Running back Ssigned his exclusive rights free agent tender on Monday, the Seahawks announced.

Holani and safety Ty Okada were the team’s two exclusive rights free agents that the Seahawks tendered earlier this month. An exclusive rights free agent is a player on an expiring contract who has fewer than three accrued seasons.

Holani signed as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2024.

He appeared in 11 games during the 2025 season, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 regular-season carries before landing on injured reserve. He also scored a touchdown on special teams, recovering a kickoff in the end zone in a Week 2 win in Pittsburgh.