If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet set to play tonight vs. Cardinals

  
Published September 25, 2025 02:53 PM

Officially, Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is listed as questionable to play against the Cardinals tonight. But from all indications, he’s good to go.

The Seahawks expect Charbonnet to play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Charbonnet missed Sunday’s win over the Saints with a foot injury. George Holani took Charbonnet’s place as the primary backup to starting running back Kenneth Walker.

The Seahawks will announce their inactives 90 minutes before kickoff in Arizona tonight.